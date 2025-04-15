PM Modi: People Feel Betrayed In Congress-Ruled Himachal, Karnataka, Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress-ruled states Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, alleging betrayal of public trust amidst rising prices and stalled development. Speaking at the foundation stone laying of an 800MW thermal power unit in Yamunanagar, PM Modi highlighted India's progress in power production, contrasting it with past blackouts under Congress rule. He emphasised BJP's governance model of truth and service, contrasting it with Congress' alleged focus on power politics. The event also saw Modi inaugurate projects aimed at enhancing energy self-sufficiency and environmental conservation, underscoring BJP's developmental agenda versus Congress' governance failures in key states.