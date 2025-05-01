Business Today
PM Modi Recalls Global Impact Of Gandhi's ‘Vaishnav Jan’ Song At WAVES 2025

  • New Delhi,
  • May 1, 2025,
  • Updated May 1, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

At the grand inauguration of WAVES 2025, PM Narendra Modi reflected on the power of the creative world in uniting nations and inspiring change. Citing the global impact of the "Vaishnav Jan To" rendition by artists from 150 countries during Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, he praised how art transcends borders. He recalled encouraging creators to contribute short videos on Gandhian values, showcasing the strength of collaboration between India and global artists. Modi hailed WAVES 2025 as the realisation of that vision—a vibrant summit bringing creators together. “Just as a rising sun colours the sky, this summit is lighting up possibilities,” he said.

