PM Modi Reviews Under-Construction Bullet Train Station In Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction bullet train station in Surat to review the progress of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. Spanning 508 kilometres across Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra, the project marks a major step towards India’s first high-speed rail network. During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with officials, inspected ongoing construction work, and assessed key milestones of the corridor. The Surat station is one of the most significant hubs on the route, designed to handle high passenger volumes and support the future of rapid inter-city travel in India.