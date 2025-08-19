PM Modi–Shubhanshu Shukla Talk: Gravity-Free Life, Space Travel Challenges Explained

In Delhi, PM Narendra Modi met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot for the upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). In their interaction, Shukla described the extraordinary challenges of space travel. He revealed how astronauts spend 23–24 hours strapped inside the capsule, adjusting to zero-gravity where even simple movements feel different. He explained that once in orbit, astronauts can unbuckle and float, but the body undergoes major changes—like the heart slowing down—before adapting after a few days. Returning to Earth is equally difficult, as the body struggles to walk again in normal gravity. Shukla shared how he fell after his first steps back, despite feeling fit. A fascinating peek into India’s astronaut journey