PM Modi: Tier 2-3 Cities To Lead India’s Path To 3rd Largest Global Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the critical role smaller Indian cities could play in propelling the country up a rung in the global economic order. Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said that urban centres needed to evolve into economic growth hubs rather than simply expanding due to population increase. “Cities must function as dynamic centres for economic activity, and municipal bodies must actively plan for their transformation”, the PM said. He urged municipal and metropolitan authorities across the country to set economic growth targets for their respective cities. He remarked that while large industries traditionally thrived around metropolitan regions, the emergence of nearly two lakh start-ups — mostly located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities — demonstrates a significant shift. He acknowledged with pride that many of these ventures are being led by women, signalling a new wave of economic and entrepreneurial revolution. Shri Modi also highlighted similar progress in education and sports.