PM Modi To Unveil World’s Highest Rail Bridge | Vande Bharat Reaches Kashmir Valley

A historic moment for India’s infrastructure and Kashmir’s connectivity — Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, built across the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district. Part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), the bridge stands as a testament to engineering brilliance and national resolve. The PM will also flag off the first-ever Vande Bharat Express to the Kashmir Valley from Katra, marking a major milestone in bridging "Dil ki Duri" and "Dilli ki Doori." Modi is expected to ride the train to Katra, interact with engineers and workers who made this marvel possible, and send a clear message: India will continue to develop J&K, undeterred by cross-border terrorism.