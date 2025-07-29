PM Modi: Told America’s VP That India Will Hit Back Harder If Pakistan Dares To Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament during the Operation Sindoor debate, shared that on the night of May 9, the Vice President of the United States tried to reach him for over an hour. Modi did not answer, as he was in a high-level military meeting. When he called back, the US Vice President conveyed intelligence that Pakistan was preparing for a major attack. PM Modi said he calmly replied: “If Pakistan has such intentions, it will cost them heavily. If they attack, we will respond with a bigger strike.” Modi’s message underscored India’s confidence, resolve, and clear strategic posture.