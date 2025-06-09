PM Modi Turns India Into Agri Powerhouse: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Marks 11 Yrs Of Bold Reforms

On the occasion of completing 11 years of the Modi government, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights the significant achievements in the agricultural sector. He credits PM Narendra Modi's visionary policies and programs for driving a 5.4% growth rate in agriculture during the last quarter. Grain storages across the country are full, and foodgrain production has reached record levels, marking a 40% increase in the last decade. The foundation stone for the Shri Ann Global Centre of Excellence has been laid, emphasizing the importance of millets as superfoods. PM Modi's initiative to promote millet farming and consumption worldwide is shaping the future of Indian agriculture.