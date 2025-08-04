Business Today
PM Modi Urges Indians: Buy Only Swadeshi This Diwali, Wedding Season Ahead

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

In his powerful address from Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi made a heartfelt appeal to Indians ahead of the festive and wedding season: Buy only Swadeshi. He called for a complete shift away from foreign-made goods, saying: “Sirf aur sirf swadeshi maal hi bechenge… yeh desh ki sacchi seva hogi.” Modi also cautioned against destination weddings abroad, urging citizens to stop spending Indian wealth overseas: “Desh ka dhan mat lutao.” With Diwali and the marriage season approaching, the Prime Minister has given a clear economic and patriotic message — promote local trade, support Indian artisans, and make “Vocal for Local” a national festival resolution.

