PM Modi Won’t Bow To Trump’s Pressure: Agriculture Minister Hits Back

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 4:29 PM IST

India Today speaks to Union Agriculture Minister Bhagirath Chaudhary in the wake of the United States imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. In a bold and defiant message, Chaudhary slams U.S. President Donald Trump's move, calling it a "rattled reaction" that will have no real impact on India’s economy or its farmers. He asserts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands rock solid behind India’s agricultural community and will not yield to any international pressure. From boosting MSP to promoting organic farming, Chaudhary highlights the government’s initiatives aimed at empowering farmers and ensuring prosperity. Watch this exclusive interview as India responds firmly to rising trade tensions with the U.S.

