PM Modi: World Needs Reform, Action — Not Just Slogans — To Solve Shared Crises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana, highlighting the urgent need for reforms in global governance amid complex crises like climate change, pandemics, terrorism, and cyber threats. He noted that institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond to today’s realities. PM Modi stressed that true progress requires action and a stronger voice for the Global South. Citing India’s G20 Presidency, he said India worked with the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” and proudly affirmed that the African Union became a permanent G20 member under India’s leadership—restoring Africa’s rightful global representation.