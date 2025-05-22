PM Modi’s Big Infra Push In Rajasthan – ₹26,000 Cr Projects Launched For Developed India Dream

In an address at Bikaner, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt greetings and invoked the blessings of Karni Mata as he reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a Viksit Bharat. Highlighting the launch and foundation laying of development projects worth ₹26,000 crore, he congratulated the people of Rajasthan and the entire nation on this milestone. PM Modi emphasized the grand nationwide campaign to modernize India’s infrastructure — from roads and airports to railways and stations — with unprecedented progress made over the last 11 years. He noted that infrastructure spending has increased sixfold compared to earlier times, a transformation that has astonished the world. He also showcased iconic engineering marvels across the country, such as the Chenab Bridge in the north, the Sela Tunnel and Bogibeel Bridge in the east, the Atal Setu in Mumbai, and the Pamban Bridge in the south, symbolizing India’s rapid development. Finally, the Prime Minister underscored the modernization of India’s train network with the introduction of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains, representing the nation’s new momentum and progress.