PM Modi’s Big Statement Before Monsoon Session | India Poised For Top 3 Economy

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a powerful statement on India's transformation. From being part of the fragile five in 2014 to now knocking on the door of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, PM Modi highlighted India’s journey of high growth, low inflation, and rising global recognition. He spoke on UPI’s fintech dominance, WHO declaring India trachoma-free, and 90 crore citizens now covered under social security. Watch this compelling vision of India@100 and how it’s reshaping the world narrative.