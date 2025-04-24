PM Modi’s Bold Declaration: India Will Identify, Trace & Punish Every Terrorist & Their Backers

In a powerful address on the soil of Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism. Speaking to the world, PM Modi assured that India will track down, identify, and punish every terrorist and their supporters, no matter where they are. Emphasizing the nation’s unity and resolve, Modi affirmed that terrorism will never break India’s spirit, and justice will be relentlessly pursued. He thanked global leaders and nations who have stood with India in this fight against terror, signaling a united front for humanity and peace. Modi's words resonate as a promise to protect the nation's integrity and ensure the triumph of justice over terror.