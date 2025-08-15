PM Modi’s Economic Report Card: Bright Spot In Chaotic World, Youth To Benefit

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India the “bright spot” in a turbulent global economy—pointing to controlled inflation, robust forex reserves, strong macro indicators, and a fresh ratings upgrade from S&P as proof. While much of the world battles economic slowdowns, India’s growth trajectory remains steady and resilient. Modi emphasised that this strength will directly benefit the youth, with more opportunities in jobs, entrepreneurship, and innovation. From global investor confidence to domestic stability, the PM painted a vision of India as a rising economic powerhouse where young citizens will be at the heart of the next growth wave.