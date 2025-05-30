Business Today
PM Modi's Fierce Message From Bihar: Terror Will Be Answered With Fire, Operation Sindoor Proved It

  • New Delhi ,
  • May 30, 2025,
  • Updated May 30, 2025, 7:06 PM IST

 

From Madhubani to Karakat, PM Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on terrorism and Pakistan. Recalling his vow after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi told a massive crowd in Bihar that he had delivered on his promise — the masterminds behind the attack were eliminated, their hideouts destroyed. In his speech, the Prime Minister revealed details of Operation Sindoor, under which Indian forces carried out precise airstrikes on terror camps in Bahawalpur and other locations. Modi warned that anyone who sponsors terrorism will face the consequences. But as the PM turned Operation Sindoor into a rallying cry, the Opposition hit back, accusing the BJP of using military action for political mileage.

