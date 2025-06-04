Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
PM Modi’s First Kashmir Visit Since Attack: Development, Defence And Hope To Take Centre Stage

PM Modi’s First Kashmir Visit Since Attack: Development, Defence And Hope To Take Centre Stage

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 6 — marking his first visit to the Valley since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Coming 45 days after the April 22nd incident and a month after India launched Operation Sindoor, the visit holds strategic and emotional significance. During this tour, PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains connecting Srinagar to Katra, improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and aiding defence logistics. The spotlight, however, is on the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, which the Prime Minister will inaugurate — a symbol of engineering brilliance and national pride. This visit follows Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent outreach to the terror-affected families in Poonch, where he promised a relief package and job support. PM Modi’s message is clear — fear will not define the future of Kashmir, development will.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended