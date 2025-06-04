PM Modi’s First Kashmir Visit Since Attack: Development, Defence And Hope To Take Centre Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 6 — marking his first visit to the Valley since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Coming 45 days after the April 22nd incident and a month after India launched Operation Sindoor, the visit holds strategic and emotional significance. During this tour, PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains connecting Srinagar to Katra, improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and aiding defence logistics. The spotlight, however, is on the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, which the Prime Minister will inaugurate — a symbol of engineering brilliance and national pride. This visit follows Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent outreach to the terror-affected families in Poonch, where he promised a relief package and job support. PM Modi’s message is clear — fear will not define the future of Kashmir, development will.