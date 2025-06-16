Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
PM Modi’s Grand Welcome In Cyprus Marks India’s Rising Role In Europe–Middle East Geopolitics

PM Modi’s Grand Welcome In Cyprus Marks India’s Rising Role In Europe–Middle East Geopolitics

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

In the backdrop of global unrest—from West Asia to East Europe—Modi invoked the message of Gautam Buddha, reiterating that “this is not the era of war.” Cyprus, though small in size, holds major geopolitical importance, especially due to its tensions with Turkiye and its strong support for India during the recent conflict with Pakistan. The visit also highlights strategic ambitions, as Cyprus plays a key role in India’s vision for the Middle East Corridor and broader Mediterranean outreach. PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the nation’s highest civilian honour—making it the 23rd such international honour for the Indian leader. As Modi departs Cyprus, all eyes now shift to his next global stop—the G7 Summit in Canada.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended