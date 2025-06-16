PM Modi’s Grand Welcome In Cyprus Marks India’s Rising Role In Europe–Middle East Geopolitics

In the backdrop of global unrest—from West Asia to East Europe—Modi invoked the message of Gautam Buddha, reiterating that “this is not the era of war.” Cyprus, though small in size, holds major geopolitical importance, especially due to its tensions with Turkiye and its strong support for India during the recent conflict with Pakistan. The visit also highlights strategic ambitions, as Cyprus plays a key role in India’s vision for the Middle East Corridor and broader Mediterranean outreach. PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the nation’s highest civilian honour—making it the 23rd such international honour for the Indian leader. As Modi departs Cyprus, all eyes now shift to his next global stop—the G7 Summit in Canada.