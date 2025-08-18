Business Today
PM Modi’s Independence Day Call: Swadeshi Push Amid Tariff War With US

  New Delhi
  Aug 18, 2025
  Updated Aug 18, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

 

From the ramparts of Lal Qila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message on India’s 79th Independence Day: make India self-reliant and end foreign dependence. Urging citizens, professionals, and entrepreneurs to innovate and invest in Swadeshi goods, Modi warned that over-reliance on other nations comes with hidden costs. Citing the success of Operation Sindoor, he highlighted India’s strength in developing homegrown weapons and called on scientists to build indigenous jet engines for future fighter jets. He announced mission-mode progress in semiconductors with Made-in-India chips soon entering markets, and opened the nuclear energy sector to private players. Modi’s vision? An India that dominates global markets and edges closer to superpower status.

