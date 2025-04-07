PM Modi’s Mega Tamil Nadu Tour: Ram Setu Flyover, ₹8,300-Cr Projects & Divine Prayers At Rameswaram

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a powerful spiritual and strategic visit to Tamil Nadu. After his Sri Lanka tour, PM Modi had a divine aerial darshan of the Ram Setu, coinciding with the Surya Tilak ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He then inaugurated India’s first vertical lift sea bridge at Rameswaram’s Pamban, a ₹550 crore engineering marvel, boosting both connectivity and spiritual tourism. Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, PM Modi offered prayers at the sacred Ramanathaswamy Temple, where Lord Ram is believed to have worshipped. Alongside his spiritual journey, Modi launched infra projects worth ₹8300 crore and highlighted India’s successful diplomatic efforts in securing the release of over 3700 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lankan custody. From bhakti to Bharat Nirman, this visit symbolized faith, infrastructure, and international diplomacy.