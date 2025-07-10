PM Modi’s Namibia Visit: Top Highlights From India-Africa Strategic Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Namibia marks a major milestone in India’s Africa outreach. From economic cooperation to energy, wildlife conservation to digital tech, this visit lays down a bold roadmap for the future. Namibia, a key strategic and development partner in Southern Africa, welcomed Modi with high-level talks, bilateral pacts, and cultural exchanges. Could this be India’s strongest pivot to Africa yet? Watch this video for all the top moments, agreements signed, diplomatic signals—and what it means for India’s global ambitions.