Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
PM Modi’s Namibia Visit: Top Highlights From India-Africa Strategic Talks

PM Modi’s Namibia Visit: Top Highlights From India-Africa Strategic Talks

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Namibia marks a major milestone in India’s Africa outreach. From economic cooperation to energy, wildlife conservation to digital tech, this visit lays down a bold roadmap for the future. Namibia, a key strategic and development partner in Southern Africa, welcomed Modi with high-level talks, bilateral pacts, and cultural exchanges. Could this be India’s strongest pivot to Africa yet? Watch this video for all the top moments, agreements signed, diplomatic signals—and what it means for India’s global ambitions.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended