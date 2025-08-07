PM Modi's Powerful Message": I’ll Pay The Price": Modi’s Defiant Stand For Indian Farmers Amid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a bold and emotional statement declaring India’s unwavering commitment to its farmers, fishermen, and animal keepers. "I know I’ll have to pay a high price, but I’m ready for it," said the PM, underscoring his resolve to protect rural India’s interests, no matter the international or domestic consequences. With this, Modi has signaled a no-compromise stance that could have wide-ranging political, economic, and diplomatic implications. Is this a turning point in India's agri-policy narrative? Watch this video for the full speech, key reactions, and what this means ahead of the 2025 elections