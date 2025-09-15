PM Modi’s ₹19,000 Cr Assam Push | Sharp Attack On Congress Over Terror & Land

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects worth over ₹19,000 crore in Assam, spanning infrastructure, connectivity, and energy development. While pitching peace and progress, PM Modi launched a fierce political attack on Congress, accusing it of siding with anti-national forces and supporting Pakistan-backed terror. Praising Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s strong action on encroachment, he reiterated BJP’s stand against land grab by intruders. Modi also invoked his Shiv Bhakt identity, saying he could swallow poison, and slammed Congress for opposing Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika. Is this fiery speech a launchpad for BJP’s Assam campaign ahead of polls? Watch the full report with Aastha Bhardwaj.