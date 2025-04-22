PM Modi’s Special Bonding With Vance Family: Hugs, High Fives, And Bilateral Diplomacy

PM Modi hosted the Vance family at his official residence in New Delhi for a heartwarming and memorable meeting. The second family of the United States, dressed elegantly in traditional Indian attire, engaged with the Prime Minister in a mix of personal bonding and diplomatic discussions. During their visit, the children, Ewan and Vivek, delighted in the personal tour of Modi's lawns, with the PM playfully engaging with them and sharing candid moments. The Vance family, including little Mirabel, who was seen sucking her thumb, enjoyed some light-hearted playtime with the PM, as he gifted them peacock feathers and shared insights into their cultural significance. The visit also marked a key moment for bilateral relations, as both leaders held important talks on enhancing cooperation in areas such as energy, defense, and strategic technologies. The leaders also reviewed the progress of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, reinforcing the deepening ties between the two nations. This combination of warm personal moments and serious diplomatic engagements highlighted the strengthening of ties between India and the U.S., all set against the backdrop of PM Modi’s residence.