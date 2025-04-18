PM Modi’s Strategic Call With Musk Fuels Renewed Tech Collaboration Ahead Of Trade Negotiations

In a significant move to bolster U.S.-India collaboration in technology and trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The call—coming months after their February meeting in Washington—highlights India's strategic push to deepen ties with key global tech leaders. As India races to seal trade agreements ahead of Donald Trump’s possible tariff reimposition, the engagement with Musk—who also holds influence with Trump—takes on added weight. With Starlink tying up with Jio and Airtel, and Tesla preparing to enter the Indian market, the Modi-Musk conversation could shape the future of India’s innovation and digital ambitions.