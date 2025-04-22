PM Modi's Strategic Visit To Saudi Arabia: Shaping Energy, Defense & Diplomacy Amid Global Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and the Kingdom. This crucial visit, invited by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is set to elevate India-Saudi ties across various sectors, particularly energy security, defense cooperation, and regional diplomacy. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and security challenges in West Asia, the visit holds immense significance. One of the major focuses will be the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which aims to bolster energy connectivity and regional integration. Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role in India's energy security, being the third-largest supplier of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India. The energy trade between the two nations reached a value of $25.7 billion in 2023-24. The large Indian expatriate community in Saudi Arabia—approximately 2.7 million strong—is another key aspect of this relationship. PM Modi’s visit will include interactions with Indian workers, emphasizing their role as a bridge between the two nations. These workers contribute significantly to the bilateral ties and serve as a vital link for collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia. This visit will undoubtedly further solidify the enduring partnership between the two nations, highlighting shared values, mutual interests, and the potential for future collaboration.