PM Narendra Modi Leaves On His 5-Nation Global South Tour: Ghana To Brazil, Argentina To Namibia!

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his longest overseas tour — covering five nations across Africa, South America, and the Caribbean. From Ghana to Brazil, this 9-day diplomatic outreach aims to deepen India’s ties with the Global South. Key highlights include attending the BRICS Leaders' Summit in Rio, meeting Argentina’s President Milei, and marking 180 years of Indian presence in Trinidad & Tobago. Defence, trade, energy, and green tech cooperation are high on the agenda. The tour also includes a symbolic visit to Namibia, where India has deep-rooted ties—from minerals to cheetah conservation. Watch how this tour shapes India’s global footprint.

