PM Narendra Modi To Visit Canada For G7 Summit | Diplomatic Reset In Sight?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Canada for the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15 to 17, 2025. Modi's visit to Canada is crucial and comes after a year of diplomatic strain in India-Canada ties triggered by allegations from then-PM Justin Trudeau regarding the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023. Diplomats were expelled, trade talks were frozen, but now as Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney extended a hand and invited Modi to the summit, it is clear India matters. "India, the fifth largest economy in the world, effectively the most populous country in the world, central to a number of those supply chains at the heart of a number of supply chains so it makes sense." says Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. With discussions spanning AI governance, clean energy, and critical minerals, India’s global role is in sharp focus. For India, it’s recognition. For Canada, it’s reconciliation.