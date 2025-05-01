PM Narendra Modi’s Big Push For India’s Orange Economy | WAVES 2025

India’s creative wave is going global — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all in. At WAVES 2025 — the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai — the Prime Minister delivered a passionate pitch to India’s creators. From Guwahati’s musicians to Kochi’s podcasters, from Bengaluru’s game designers to Punjab’s filmmakers, Modi said a new "wave of creativity" is powering India's economic and cultural rise. He called it the Orange Economy — a global term for the creative sector — spanning film, TV, design, gaming, software, fashion, cultural tourism, and digital content. With $30 billion in GDP contribution, 8% of India’s workforce, and $11 billion+ in creative exports, this is more than art — it’s economics. Modi emphasised how even the smallest screen has become a "micro screen with a mega message", transforming creators into global influencers. India’s creative economy is no longer niche — it’s a strategic growth engine. From reels to revenue, from YouTube stars to indie coders — the future is creative, and it’s Made in India.