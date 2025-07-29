PM On OP Sindoor: Pakistan’s Nuclear Threat Is Hollow, India’s Precision Strikes Proved Our Resolve

In a powerful address during the Operation Sindoor debate, PM Narendra Modi declared that India has permanently dismantled Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail narrative. He said terrorist hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke were destroyed, and Pakistan’s airbases suffered such heavy damage that many remain in “ICU.” Emphasizing the importance of technological advancement, Modi said the strikes were executed with precision thanks to indigenous drones and missiles. He highlighted India’s readiness in this era of tech-based warfare, crediting a decade of preparation. Modi said Operation Sindoor marked the global recognition of a self-reliant India, capable of defending itself with homegrown military technology.