PoK On Edge After PM Modi’s Revenge Warning | Panic Buying, Emergency Fund & Tensions At LoC

Tensions are peaking across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following PM Narendra Modi’s strong words in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Fear and uncertainty have triggered mass panic in PoK's line of control, with locals rushing to stockpile essentials like food, grains, and medicines. In this exclusive news package, we bring you visuals from inside PoK—ration trucks being loaded, people scrambling for supplies, and local officials openly admitting they’re bracing for a crisis. Government Food Inspector Syed Zawar Haider says enough flour is being stocked for two months. What’s fuelling this paranoia? A 1-billion-rupee Emergency Response Fund has been set up, despite Pakistan’s economic struggles. Locals, however, are unconvinced. Some question the need for panic, while others believe this is routine stockpiling. But behind the scenes, there's real fear: Will PoK have to bear the cost of Pakistan’s proxy war strategy? This report captures the shifting mood on the ground and how the Modi government’s vow for retribution is echoing across the Line of Control.