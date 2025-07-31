Political Firestorm As Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On ‘Friend’ India

‘Dost Donald’ has delivered a blow. Just days before the August 1 deadline, US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on India, accusing New Delhi of “obnoxious” trade barriers and blaming its continued purchases of Russian oil and military hardware. In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump lashed out at India’s “highest tariffs in the world,” while also announcing an unspecified penalty. The move has triggered a political slugfest back home — with Congress calling it the fallout of “Howdy Modi” diplomacy, and the BJP urging calm, saying talks are ongoing. Even as India and the US celebrate NASA-ISRO’s NISAR launch, Trump’s tariff bombshell has raised tensions in trade and politics.