Political Fireworks As Shashi Tharoor Leads India’s Global Push On Terror | Congress Sidestepped?

As India launches its biggest diplomatic offensive yet to expose Pakistan's terror links post-Operation Sindoor, political fireworks are flying back home. An all-party delegation of MPs is being sent abroad to brief world leaders — but not without controversy. The Centre rejected Congress’s chosen four MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Naseer Hussain, citing alleged pro-Pakistan links and concerns over ISI ties. Instead, the Modi government picked Shashi Tharoor — ironically, someone Congress didn’t even nominate. Tharoor, despite being snubbed by his party, accepted the role with grace, calling the nation his top priority. This has only widened rifts within the Congress, especially after Tharoor publicly backed Operation Sindoor. With Jairam Ramesh attacking and Tharoor standing firm, is this a diplomatic win or a political minefield? Operation Sindoor may have united India militarily—but politically, a new war is raging.