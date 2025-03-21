scorecardresearch
Political Storm Erupts As Punjab Govt Bulldozes Farmer Camps, Detains Leaders In Surprise Raid!

Political Storm Erupts As Punjab Govt Bulldozes Farmer Camps, Detains Leaders In Surprise Raid!

A dramatic late-night crackdown at the Punjab-Haryana borders has sparked intense political backlash. Security forces detained between 500-700 farmers and demolished protest camps at Shambu and Khanauri, where demonstrations had been ongoing since February last year. Among those taken into custody was key farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on a hunger strike. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government justified the action, citing economic disruptions caused by prolonged protests. However, the move has triggered strong opposition from Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP leading protests in Delhi against the crackdown.

