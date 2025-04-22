Pope Francis Passes During Easter: A Life Of Kindness, Simplicity, And Service Comes To An End

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global symbol of humility and compassion, has passed away at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed that the Holy Father died at 7:35 AM. As the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled, mourners began gathering to remember the Pope who called himself “a servant of the poor.” From challenging global leaders on climate change and capitalism to offering heartfelt apologies to abuse victims, Pope Francis led the Church with courage and conscience. He prayed at border walls, stood up for migrants, and asked for justice for Indigenous peoples. In his 12-year papacy, he changed the image of the Vatican—choosing simplicity over tradition. Voices from Rome to Argentina reflect the sorrow and respect felt worldwide. Leaders from across religions have paid tribute to a man remembered as the Pope of the people, peace, and prayer.