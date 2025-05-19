Popular YouTuber Arrested For Spying | Pakistan Link To Pahalgam Attack?

A chilling twist in India’s national security probe — YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, with over 3 lakh followers, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Investigators believe she played a crucial role in leaking sensitive information and could be linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities allege she was groomed by Pakistani intelligence, visited Pakistan thrice, and even travelled to Bali with a Pakistani handler. Her social media portrayed a positive image of Pakistan while allegedly hiding a darker espionage agenda. The probe has now expanded to her videos shot in Kashmir and at strategic locations like Odisha’s Jagannath Temple. Another YouTuber, Priyanka Senapati, has also come under the scanner. Is this part of a larger operation using influencers as covert assets? Watch this explosive investigation uncovering the digital face of espionage.