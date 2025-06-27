Post-Ceasefire Fallout: Iran Suspends IAEA Inspections After U.S. Strikes On Its Nuclear Sites

Just after days of U.S. brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Iranian parliament passed a bill that would effectively suspend the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The move comes after U.S. strikes Iran's 3 nuclear bases. Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf slammed the IAEA for not condemning Israeli and American strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Meanwhile, Russia which has a strategic partnership with Iran wants Tehran to continue its cooperation with the IAEA. IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi has reached out to Iran, but the door seems firmly closed for now. Will this deepen the nuclear standoff or force new negotiations?