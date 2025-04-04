Post-Tariff Selloff: Are IT And Auto Still Worth Holding? Market Expert Decodes

Is IT the New No-Go Zone? Auto Also Under Pressure. In this segment of Market Today on Business Today TV, host Sakshi Batra speaks to Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, about whether IT and auto stocks are best avoided amid global uncertainty triggered by new US tariffs. Mayuresh Joshi explains how IT companies are under severe stress—consumer discretionary spending is falling, new orders are drying up, and even if they come, margins are under pressure. Auto, meanwhile, faces its own headwinds as global trade sentiment turns cautious. Are IT valuations still too expensive? Will Q4 results provide clarity or more pain? Are autos in the same basket of high risk? Find out in this in-depth conversation and learn how to navigate your portfolio in these turbulent times.

What should investors avoid in FY25?

Which sectors still offer value amid global chaos?

