"Potentially S-400 Additional Is Not Ruled Out": India Signals Tough Talk With Moscow On Defence

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India for the 23rd India–Russia Summit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh addressed questions on the future of bilateral defence cooperation. Singh made it clear that while India and Russia continue to maintain a strong and extensive defence partnership, no specific procurement announcements should be expected during the summit. He confirmed that existing S-400 deliveries — delayed so far — have now been assured by Russia for completion in the coming financial year. Singh also noted delays in several other programs, including Sukhoi operations, which India plans to take up with Moscow. On expanding the S-400 fleet, Singh said “additional S-400 is not ruled out,” but stressed that this summit will focus on broader institutional defence cooperation rather than big-ticket deals.