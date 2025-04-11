Prada Buys Versace: A Glamorous Legacy, A Corporate Takeover, A New Fashion Era

A fashion empire has fallen, and a bold new chapter begins. Just weeks after Donatella Versace stepped down as the face of the iconic house her brother built, Prada has officially acquired Versace in a $1.375 billion deal. From Milan's runways to corporate mergers, fashion is changing fast. This video breaks down what the Prada x Versace deal really means — for the industry, for legacy brands, and for creativity itself. Is this fashion’s boldest merger ever? And is this the end of family-led luxury empires?