Prada Faces Backlash For Copying Kolhapuri Chappals | Italian Team Visits India After Backlash

After intense global backlash for showcasing Kolhapuri-style sandals without credit, luxury fashion house Prada sent a team comprising of six senior representatives including Paolo Tiveron, the director of the men's technical and production department of the footwear division, Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager , Andrea and Roberto Pollastrelli from the Italian fashion house to Kolhapur to learn about the history and craftsmanship behind the iconic Kolhapuri chappals. They visited the Jawahar Nagar area, known for producing traditional Kolhapuri footwear. Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture Lalit Gandhi informs that the team has assured that such a mistake would not be repeated in the future. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and fashion watchdogs like Diet Sabya called out the brand for cultural appropriation. The scandal ignited debates over global design ethics, with a PIL even reaching Bombay High Court. With Kolhapuris priced at ₹300 and Prada’s versions at over ₹1.2 lakh, the question remains—will this cultural plagiarism lead to real recognition for Indian craftsmanship?