Praise Of PM Modi By Its MP Shashi Tharoor Leaves Congress Fuming | Politics Over Nation!

Shashi Tharoor’s fiery praise for Operation Sindoor has stirred up a storm — inside his own party. While the BJP welcomed his endorsement of the Modi government’s cross-border strike, Congress leaders including Udit Raj, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh launched a public rebuke. Accused of crossing the party’s ‘Lakshman Rekha’, Tharoor’s loyalty is now under scrutiny. Sources say his name was even dropped from Congress delegations post his repeated praise of Modi. Meanwhile, PM Modi himself took a public jab at Congress over Tharoor’s presence at a rally recently. As BJP smiles and Congress flinches, here’s a report of the internal clash of principles, politics, and personal positioning. Is Tharoor speaking his mind—or setting the stage for something bigger?