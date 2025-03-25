Prasanna Sankar Vs Dhivya: Explosive Allegations Shake Tech World

The personal and legal battle between Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar and his estranged wife, Dhivya Sashidhar, has captured national attention. In a series of viral social media posts, Prasanna accused Dhivya of infidelity, filing false criminal complaints, and attempting to abduct their 9-year-old son. He also alleged harassment by Chennai Police, claiming extortion demands of ₹25 lakh in connection with the case. Dhivya, on the other hand, has levelled her own allegations, accusing Prasanna of sexual misconduct, financial fraud involving billions of dollars, and coercing her into returning to India under false pretenses. She also claims Prasanna used illegal methods to transfer assets and evade taxes. This high-profile divorce and custody battle has sparked debates about the complexities of family law and the challenges faced in cross-border disputes. With both sides presenting serious accusations, the case continues to unfold with no resolution in sight.