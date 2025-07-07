'Preamble Of Indian Constitution Is Like Parenthood To Children': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed students at NUALS, emphasizing the importance of the Constitution and the role of the judiciary. He raised concerns about recent developments in the judiciary, particularly referencing an incident where cash was found at a judge's residence. Dhankhar stressed the need for an FIR to be registered in this case, highlighting the importance of rule of law. He also discussed the separation of powers between different branches of government and urged students to engage in discussions on these critical issues. The Vice President announced essay competitions for students on Constitution Day and Emergency, offering winners a chance to visit the Indian Parliament.