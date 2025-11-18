President Donald Trump At McDonald’s Summit: Inflation Fight, Prices, & The “Affordable America”

At the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump struck a familiar populist tone — mixing humor, nostalgia, and economic policy. Calling himself the “first former McDonald’s fry cook to become president,” Trump vowed to make America “richer, stronger, and more successful,” pledging support for small businesses and lower prices. He praised McDonald’s for cutting menu costs and promoting value meals, linking their efforts to his drive to fight inflation. The speech came as concerns over rising prices and tariffs mount, even as Trump touts energy cost cuts and manufacturing reforms. Watch how fast food meets fiscal politics in Trump’s latest pitch to middle America.