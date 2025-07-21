Business Today
President Donald Trump Posts AI Video Of Obama’s Arrest, Says “No One Above Law”

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

U.S President Donald Trump has triggered a political and media firestorm after posting an AI-generated video showing former President Barack Obama being arrested by the FBI inside the Oval Office. The video, shared on Truth Social, dramatically ends with Obama in an orange jumpsuit behind bars. While obviously fake, the video was paired with Trump’s pointed remark: “No one is above the law.” The clip comes alongside Trump's new attacks on Samantha Power and Obama’s leadership, accusing them of launching a coup against him in 2016. Is this political theater or a dangerous new line crossed in U.S. politics? Watch the full breakdown and reactions in this episode.

