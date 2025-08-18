President Vladimir Putin’s Bodyguards Carried 'Poop Suitcase' To Alaska?

On August 15, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards reportedly carried a “poop suitcase” to collect his fecal waste during the Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, a practice aimed at blocking foreign intelligence from analyzing his health. This bizarre ritual, ongoing since 1999, involves the Federal Protection Service (FPS) securing Putin’s waste in special bags for transport back to Russia, as reported by Paris Match journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin. Similar measures were noted during trips to France (2017) and Vienna, where Putin used portable toilets. Why the secrecy? Stool analysis can reveal infections, digestive issues, or serious conditions like cancer, Crohn’s disease, or even chemotherapy use—fueling unverified rumors of Putin’s thyroid cancer or Parkinson’s disease, sparked by leg twitching in a backstage video with Trump. The Kremlin denies these claims, dismissing 2022 reports of accidents as “baseless.” In a regime obsessed with control, this extreme measure underscores Putin’s fear of health leaks. Is he hiding a serious illness? What does this mean for global politics? Join us to unpack the “poop suitcase” mystery, Putin’s health rumors, and Russia’s secrecy obsession. Subscribe for exclusive insights and share your thoughts below!