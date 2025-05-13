Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab. He was briefed by Air Force personnel, and he also interacted with the brave Jawans. The Prime Minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. He also addressed armed forces personnel at Adampur airbase and praised the soldiers for their bravery in the conflict between India and Pakistan. PM Modi said, "This cry is the voice of every India who wants to do something for the country. This resonates across the country, as well as during the war".

"You attacked them from the front and killed them. You destroyed all the big bases of terrorism. 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. More than 100 terrorists died...", he added.