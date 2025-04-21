Private Sector Must Scale R&D To Deliver Quality, Customised & Defence Support: Lt. Gen. Aujla

In this speech, Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance (MGS) of the Indian Army, emphasizes the critical role of Research and Development (R&D) in enhancing the performance, safety, and customization of military equipment and solutions. He stresses the need for substantial investments in R&D, advocating for 25-40% of revenue to be allocated to these advancements, far beyond the standard 2-3%. Highlighting the importance of tailored solutions for diverse environments, from Siachen to plains and deserts, he calls on the private sector to collaborate in developing high-end products and technologies. Lt. Gen. Aujla underscores the importance of digital transformation, advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and robotics, and the integration of resilient supply chains. These technologies are crucial for enhancing the Indian Army's capabilities and ensuring timely solutions during conflict situations. He also envisions a strong partnership with the private industry to boost India’s defence capabilities and help make India a net exporter of defense-related products. His call for cooperation, collaboration, and a focus on quality aims to foster a long-term, effective relationship between the armed forces and private industry.