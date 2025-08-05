Priyanka Chaturvedi Destroys Trump’s Tariff Drama, Defends India’s Russia Oil Deal.

#WATCH: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has hit back hard at U.S. President Donald Trump over his latest outburst accusing India of fueling Russia’s war effort by purchasing oil. “This is a baseless allegation. The US itself continues trade with Russia,” she said. Slamming Trump’s repeated tariff threats, she warned that “tariffs can work both ways” and that blaming India is neither fair nor factual. As Trump pushes new economic barriers against 69 countries, India’s political voices are getting louder. Is this the start of a new diplomatic standoff? Watch the fiery statement and judge for yourself