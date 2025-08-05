Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Priyanka Chaturvedi Destroys Trump’s Tariff Drama, Defends India’s Russia Oil Deal.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Destroys Trump’s Tariff Drama, Defends India’s Russia Oil Deal.

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

#WATCH: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has hit back hard at U.S. President Donald Trump over his latest outburst accusing India of fueling Russia’s war effort by purchasing oil. “This is a baseless allegation. The US itself continues trade with Russia,” she said. Slamming Trump’s repeated tariff threats, she warned that “tariffs can work both ways” and that blaming India is neither fair nor factual. As Trump pushes new economic barriers against 69 countries, India’s political voices are getting louder. Is this the start of a new diplomatic standoff? Watch the fiery statement and judge for yourself

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended